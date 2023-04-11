Read and Explore: Composting

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick Program. Our program is about Composting. We will talk about turning our “garbage” back into soil. Reading stories and looking at compost materials. Each child will make their own compost container to take home.

Registration is required online at: terhuneorchards.ticketspice.com/read-explore $12.00 per child includes activity.