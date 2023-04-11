Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Read and Explore: Composting

April 11 • 10:00 am - 11:00 am

$12

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick Program. Our program is about Composting. We will talk about turning our “garbage” back into soil. Reading stories and looking at compost materials. Each child will make their own compost container to take home.

Registration is required online at:  terhuneorchards.ticketspice.com/read-explore  $12.00 per child includes activity.  

Details

Date:
April 11
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
$12
Event Categories:
, , , , ,
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.terhuneorchards.com/read-explore-program/

Venue

Terhune Orchards
330 Cold Soil Road
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
Phone:
609-924-2310
View Venue Website

Organizer

Terhune Orchards

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.