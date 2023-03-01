Reading Assessment Ages 3-5

Princeton, New Jersey: Join us on Wednesday, March 1st, from 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm for a Free Reading Assessment at Princeton Playspace ($75.00 value). This assessment will determine if your child is ready for in-home or virtual reading instruction with Preschool Readers! Learn more and save your spot, here.

A whole new world will open for your 3-5-year-old when you give them the academic advantage of learning to read before their first day of kindergarten. Learn more and save your spot at preschoolreaders.com.

Who: Preschoolers (3-5 years old)

What: FREE reading assessment ($75.00 value)

Where: Princeton Playspace – 745 Alexander Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

When: 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm

Why: To determine if your child is ready to begin reading instruction with one of our highly qualified preschool reading specialists

Learn More & Reserve Your Spot: preschoolreaders.com