Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert

December 31 • 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

$65

With European singers, dancers, and a full orchestra with timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, and stunning floral designs, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns to State Theatre New Jersey for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration that will enchant and delight audiences of all ages.

Freshly updated each year with a new cast and musical program, the exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his counterparts will spring to life in a joyful spectacle. The maestro, an expert in Viennese music, will lead the orchestra and the audience on a journey through the Golden Age of Vienna with wit, charm, and more than a few jokes along the way.

Energetic, lighthearted, and full of romance, the music of Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert goes down like a glass of champagne. Ring in 2024 with this celebration of music, beauty, and human connection.

Details

Date:
December 31
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
$65
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.stnj.org/salute-to-vienna-2023/20565?_gl=1*1flcg6u*_ga*OTU4OTU5NTY2LjE3MDQwMzc2Mjk.*_ga_2R75QY38PH*MTcwNDAzNzYyOS4xLjAuMTcwNDAzNzYyOS42MC4wLjA.&queueittoken=e_stnjwaitingline~q_ef1ac5c6-34ce-40f3-9367-33926354c906~ts_1704037821~ce_true~rt_safetynet~h_64979a2f3f3b2177a2af1a76f691883c83ba99c59439c9451d822bc26c48aa5a

Venue

State Theatre
15 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901 United States + Google Map
Phone
(732) 246-7469
View Venue Website

