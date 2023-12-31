With European singers, dancers, and a full orchestra with timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, and stunning floral designs, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns to State Theatre New Jersey for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration that will enchant and delight audiences of all ages.

Freshly updated each year with a new cast and musical program, the exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his counterparts will spring to life in a joyful spectacle. The maestro, an expert in Viennese music, will lead the orchestra and the audience on a journey through the Golden Age of Vienna with wit, charm, and more than a few jokes along the way.

Energetic, lighthearted, and full of romance, the music of Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert goes down like a glass of champagne. Ring in 2024 with this celebration of music, beauty, and human connection.