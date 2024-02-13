This event will take place within the virtual space of Scenario for a Past Future. In conversation with architect Hani Rashid and architectural historian Daniela Fabricius, Josephine Meckseper will discuss the modernist models for immersive architecture with which she engages critically in her work, including Lilly Reich’s and Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion (1929) and Bruno Taut’s Alpine architecture (1917), while also addressing the possibilities and limitations of contemporary digital architecture and the cultural implications of inhabiting digital environments.

Event presented by the Program in Visual Arts and the Department of Art & Archaeology, with technical support from Jacqueline Sischy and Sam Hillmer of DMINTI. Co-sponsored by Princeton’s Humanities Council, the Center for Digital Humanities, and the Program in Media and Modernity.











Panel Discussion Details

The panel discussion will take place in the Hurley Gallery and virtually via Zoom Webinar. The talk and related exhibition are free and open to the public.

Register to join the talk on Zoom (link available soon)

Accessibility

The Hurley Gallery is wheelchair accessible; accessible entrance to the Hurley Gallery via Arts Tower elevator to level M. Visit our Venues and Studios section for accessibility information about the arts complex. Guests in need of other access accommodations are asked to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

About the Panelists

Josephine Meckseper, born in Lilienthal, Germany, lives and works in New York City. Her large-scale installations and films have been featured in numerous international biennials and museum exhibitions worldwide, including the Frac des Pays de la Loire, Nantes (2019); the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst, Zurich (2009); the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Indianapolis, (2009); the Museum of Modern Art, New York City (2008); and the Kunstmuseum, Stuttgart (2007). She was included in prominent international biennials such as the NGV Triennial, Melbourne, Australia (2017); the Taipei Biennial, Taiwan (2014); and the Whitney Biennial, New York City (2006 and 2010). In 2022 Meckseper was named a Fellow of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and was a Visiting Fellow at Princeton University. Her works are in the permanent collections of major institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York City; the Museum of Modern Art, New York City; the Metropolitan Museum, New York City; and the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. The artist received her M.F.A. from the California Institute of the Arts in 1992.

Hani Rashid a practicing architect, known for a first-of-its-kind Guggenheim Virtual Museum and the Virtual New York Stock Exchange among other notable projects and buildings including the Yas Marina Hotel and Formula one venue in Abu Dhabi. Rashid co-founded New York-based Asymptote Architecture in 1989 with his partner, Lise Anne Couture. Alongside the professional work, Rashid has a distinguished international academic career, holding numerous visiting professorships at universities including the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, the Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles, and at Harvard University Graduate School of Design, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH). In 1998 Rashid co-founded and developed Columbia University GSAAP Advanced Digital Design program. Rashid co-represented the United States at the 7th Venice Architecture Biennale in 2000. Rashid lives in New York City and, alongside his architectural practice, is the director of Deep_Futures, a research laboratory in the Institute of Architecture at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna.

Daniela Fabricius is a historian and theorist of architecture and urbanism. She is an Assistant Professor in Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania. She holds a Ph.D. in architectural history and theory from Princeton University, an M.Arch. from Columbia University, and was a fellow in the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program. She is the author of the forthcoming book The Ethics of Calculation: Architecture and Rationalism in Postwar Germany, as well as an edited volume of the writings of the feminist theorist Jennifer Bloomer. Her recent research includes the history of spatial forms of social and ecological reparations, and the contested transformations of East Germany after 1989. Her writing has been published in Architectural Design, Perspecta, Journal of Architecture, Journal of Architectural Education, Harvard Design Magazine, Stadtbauwelt, and Log. Her work has been supported by the Graham Foundation, the New York State Council on the Arts, a DAAD Research Fellowship, and a Whiting Doctoral Fellowship.