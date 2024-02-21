Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Scenario for a Past Future: Exhibition by Josephine Meckseper

February 21, 2024 • 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Free

Artist Josephine Meckseper, former Belknap Visiting Fellow in the Humanities Council and Department of Art & Archaeology at Princeton, presents an interactive multimedia installation, Scenario for a Past Future, at the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Hurley Gallery. Projected life-size for the first time, Meckseper’s virtual artwork, which she created in partnership with the digital arts organization DMINTI and architect Hani Rashid in 2022, takes visitors inside a modernist glass vitrine inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion and Bruno Taut’s Alpine architecture. Visitors will be able to experience and enter the virtual environment in real time at the gallery.

Exhibition presented by the Program in Visual Arts and the Department of Art & Archaeology, with technical support from Jacqueline Sischy and Sam Hillmer of DMINTI.

Related Event: Scenario for a Past Future and Avant-Garde Immersive Worlds

February 13 from 5-7 p.m.

A panel discussion will take place within the virtual space of Scenario for a Past Future. In conversation with architect Hani Rashid and architectural historian Daniela Fabricius, Josephine Meckseper will discuss the modernist models for immersive architecture with which she engages critically in her work, including Lilly Reich’s and Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion (1929) and Bruno Taut’s Alpine architecture (1917), while also addressing the possibilities and limitations of contemporary digital architecture and the cultural implications of inhabiting digital environments.

Event presented by the Program in Visual Arts and the Department of Art & Archaeology, with technical support from Jacqueline Sischy and Sam Hillmer of DMINTI. Co-sponsored by Princeton’s Humanities Council, the Center for Digital Humanities, and the Program in Media and Modernity.

The exhibition and related events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours: Open daily 10 AM – 8 PM.

Get directions to the Hurley Gallery, located on the mezzanine level of the Lewis Arts complex

symbol for wheelchair accessibilityThe Hurley Gallery is wheelchair accessible; accessible entrance to the Hurley Gallery via Arts Tower elevator to level M. Visit our Venues and Studios section for accessibility information about the arts complex. Guests in need of other access accommodations are asked to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

 

Artist Josephine Meckseper seen in profile. She has long dark hair and wears a blouse with scarf at neck.

Josephine Meckseper. Photo by David Belisle

Josephine Meckseper, born in Lilienthal, Germany, lives and works in New York City. Her large-scale installations and films have been featured in numerous international biennials and museum exhibitions worldwide, including the Frac des Pays de la Loire, Nantes (2019); the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst, Zurich (2009); the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Indianapolis, (2009); the Museum of Modern Art, New York City (2008); and the Kunstmuseum, Stuttgart (2007). She was included in prominent international biennials such as the NGV Triennial, Melbourne, Australia (2017); the Taipei Biennial, Taiwan (2014); and the Whitney Biennial, New York City (2006 and 2010). In 2022 Meckseper was named a Fellow of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and was a Visiting Fellow at Princeton University. Her works are in the permanent collections of major institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York City; the Museum of Modern Art, New York City; the Metropolitan Museum, New York City; and the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. The artist received her M.F.A. from the California Institute of the Arts in 1992.

 

 

 

