Science on Saturday presents “The Fusion of Fashion: A Conversation with Gabriela Hearst & Alex Creely.”

Fashion designer Gabriela Hearst and plasma physicist Alex Creely engage in an interactive conversation about the intersection between art and science.

Gabriela Hearst is an award-winning designer who dedicated her Spring-Summer 2023 collection to creating awareness around fusion energy. She and her team worked with engineers and scientists, including physicist Alex Creely, to work on the collection. In this conversation, they will talk about what inspires them, how fusion energy and plasmas inspired new types of design, and what a plasma physicist can learn from an artist.

Alex Creely is a scientist and engineer on a quest for clean energy. He is currently the Head of Tokamak Operations at Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a Massachusetts-based company working toward clean fusion energy. Alex has been at CFS since 2019 after starting as lucky number 13 at the company. Alex has worked on fusion projects around the world and is optimistic about a future in which the world runs on clean energy. Alex completed a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Princeton University in 2014, during which he worked on his senior thesis at PPPL. He completed his doctorate in 2019 at MIT, building fancy thermometers to measure plasma turbulence.

In person and online via Zoom.