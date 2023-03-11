Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Science on Saturday
March 11 • 9:30 am - 11:00 amFree
Presenter Dr. Devon Battaglia is Head of Physics Operations for the SPARC Tokamak at Commonwealth Fusion Systems. Prior to joining CFS, Dr. Battaglia was a Research Scientist at PPPL and led Physics Operations for the National Spherical Tokamak Experiment Upgrade (NSTX-U). He has participated in the operation of a variety of tokamaks around the world and served on numerous US and international committees including the Women+ in Plasma Physics Committee for the American Physical Society. His most recent recognition was a PPPL Spot Award for his contribution to Public Outreach.
Online via Zoom and in-person at PPPL.