This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Join Ricardo Kairios, Family and Community Health Sciences Educator, to hear ways you can be physically active throughout the week. Ricardo will explain the basics of physical activity and why it’s important for your health, give examples of types of activity you can do to be active and share how you can set S.M.A.R.T. goals for getting more movement into your routine. Ricardo is an Assistant Professor with Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Mercer County. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.