Saturday, March 11 at 8pm & Sunday, March 12 at 4pm – Composer and violinist William Harvey performs the world premiere of his violin concerto, Seven Decisions of Gandhi with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO). Also on the program are Alexander Borodin’s Polvtsian Dances from Prince Igor and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony. Sameer Patel conducts. Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University Campus, Princeton, NJ. Tickets: start at $30 (children 5-17 who are accompanied by an adult receive a 50% discount); Accommodations or services can be arranged with two weeks’ notice, contact Kitanya at kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org; For tickets: princetonsymphony.org or 609-497-0020.