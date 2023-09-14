Sketching the Sourlands with Barbara DiLorenzo

Have you ever wanted to sketch a drawing to capture what you see while on a walk? Join Barbara DiLorenzo on September 14 for a presentation on how to select a subject to draw while out of doors. Her talk Sketching the Sourlands, the first in a new season and in a new venue for the Sourland Conservancy education talks, will illustrate the process of bringing friends and family–of all ages– outside to draw and paint our natural spaces.

The first presentation of the Sourland Conservancy “Talk of the Sourlands” series, Sketching the Sourlands, will take place on September 14, at 7:00 pm at the Titusville Presbyterian Church.

Come to the talk, in person or online, and bring a pencil and a sketch pad to draw along with Barbara as she describes and shows you how to look at your subject, be it a rock formation, a seed pod, or moss, and select the details to focus on. Barbara will illustrate in real-time by drawing a native plant and explaining how to work from large, general shapes before refining lines and focusing on details. She will show samples of work by her family members (a six-year-old, a 20-year-old art student, her scientist brother, and her chef husband) during a recent visit to the Sourland Conservancy St. Michaels Farm Preserve in Hopewell. Admissions are free but registration is required. Donations are greatly appreciated!