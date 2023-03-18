Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Spring Fun Cookie Decorating Class

March 18 • 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

$55

Interested in learning more about decorated sugar cookies?! Frosted Bakery is here to help! In this 2-hour class, we’ll cover the basics to sugar cookies (so – yes, it’s beginner friendly!), do some piping practice with Royal Icing, talk about how to strategize the best ways to decorate sugar cookies, and cover the general concepts around dough and icing! Everything you’ll need is provided at class along with a live in-person instructor – just bring a smile (and maybe an apron).

Details

Date:
March 18
Time:
11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
$55
Event Categories:
, , , ,
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/533988833977

Venue

Sand Hills Wellness Center
57 Sand Hills Road
Kendall Park, 08824 + Google Map

Organizer

Frosted Bakery, LLC
Email:
frostedbakerynj@gmail.com
