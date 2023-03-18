Spring Fun Cookie Decorating Class

Interested in learning more about decorated sugar cookies?! Frosted Bakery is here to help! In this 2-hour class, we’ll cover the basics to sugar cookies (so – yes, it’s beginner friendly!), do some piping practice with Royal Icing, talk about how to strategize the best ways to decorate sugar cookies, and cover the general concepts around dough and icing! Everything you’ll need is provided at class along with a live in-person instructor – just bring a smile (and maybe an apron).