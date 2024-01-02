Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Stitch ‘n’ Knit at the Hopewell Public Library

January 2, 2024 • 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

The Hopewell Public Library is happy to host a knitting club for all interested adult patrons.  Come to the library to socialize and work on your current knitting projects with Nina Lane! Register at redlibrary.org/events. For more information, contact Sara Schoonover at sschoonover@redlibrary.org.

Venue

Hopewell Public Library
13 E. Broad Street
Hopewell, NJ 08525 United States
Phone
609-466-1625
View Venue Website

