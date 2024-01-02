Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Event Series: Stitch ‘n’ Knit at the Hopewell Public Library
Stitch ‘n’ Knit at the Hopewell Public Library
January 2, 2024 • 2:00 pm - 4:00 pmFree
The Hopewell Public Library is happy to host a knitting club for all interested adult patrons. Come to the library to socialize and work on your current knitting projects with Nina Lane! Register at redlibrary.org/events. For more information, contact Sara Schoonover at sschoonover@redlibrary.org.