Share your story, your poetry, or your prose. This month’s even is an Open Theme Night, so bring any piece – up to five minutes – that you’ve been working on!

Story & Verse provides a warm and welcoming spotlight for both emerging and established artists in our Solley Theater, an intimate space in the heart of Downtown Princeton.

Prepare a story, poem, or spoken word piece up to 5 minutes in length and (at least loosely) related to the theme. Arrive by 6:45 pm to add your name to the hat. No previous experience or pre-registration is necessary. Optional: we will record your piece and upload to the Arts Council’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Take the elevator or stairs to the Solley Theater, located on the top floor of our Paul Robeson Center for the Arts. Optional: participate from your seat with a Micro Story. Read the printed prompt based on the evening’s theme and respond with a super concise story (just a line or two!) that answers the question. Brass Rabbit will read your story at the mic, as time allows.

Find a seat and enjoy the performances. We kick off shortly after 7 p.m. Questions? Let us know at info@artscouncilofprinceton.org