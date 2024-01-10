This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

In the summer of 1955, fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was murdered by Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam because they suspected that Till had whistled at Bryant’s wife. Unable to enjoy a carefree childhood in the United States, Black children like Till became important actors in the Black freedom struggle. Using the Brown v. Board of Education decision (1954) and the death of Emmett Till, this talk will examine the contributions of Black children to the early years of the civil rights movement. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.