Tea Blending Workshop
March 10 • 11:30 am - 1:00 pm$45
Grab a cup! Learn all about tea March 10th from 11:30am-1pm at West Windsor Arts!
Learn all about teas, herbs, and which ones are best for you. Participants will make and take home their own personalized tea blend!
Class costs $45 per person.
For more information, visit the West Windsor Arts website at: https://westwindsorarts.org/class/tea-blending-with-mood-boosting-herbs/