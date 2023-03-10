Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Tea Blending Workshop

March 10 • 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

$45
Grab a cup! Learn all about tea March 10th from 11:30am-1pm at West Windsor Arts!
Learn all about teas, herbs, and which ones are best for you. Participants will make and take home their own personalized tea blend!
Class costs $45 per person.
For more information, visit the West Windsor Arts website at: https://westwindsorarts.org/class/tea-blending-with-mood-boosting-herbs/

Details

Date:
March 10
Time:
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
$45
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
Website:
https://westwindsorarts.org/class/tea-blending-with-mood-boosting-herbs/

Venue

West Windsor Arts Center
952 Alexander Road
West Windsor, NJ 08550 United States + Google Map

Organizer

West Windsor Arts Council
Phone:
609-716-1931
Email:
info@westwindsorarts.org
View Organizer Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.