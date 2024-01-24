This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.

Join us for a Functional Foods for Life program focused on the most popular drink in the world, tea! A functional food has a “potentially beneficial effect on health when consumed regularly and at certain levels.” Research on tea from the Camellia sinensis plant has included the study of a variety of polyphenol compounds including epigallocatechin 3- gallate (EGCG), theaflavins and thearubigins as well as other compounds found in tea. Population studies have indicated possible protective effects from tea consumption in specific chronic diseases. Join us to learn about the history, culture, and potential health benefits of tea. Presented by Sherri Cirignano, MS, RDN, LDN, FCHS Educator and Associate Professor, Warren County, NJ. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.