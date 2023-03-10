Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

The Cotsen Children’s Library Presents: Barbara Valenza and Little Lovedog

March 10 • 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Save the date for a very special story hour in the Cotsen gallery. Author and illustrator Barbara Valenza will be reading her charming book, Little Lovedog’s Long Walk Home. In addition to a hands-on project, the library will be giving away three cuddly stuffed dachshunds along with signed copies of her book! Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at Cotsen Children’s Library.

