The Cotsen Children’s Library Presents: Barbara Valenza and Little Lovedog

Save the date for a very special story hour in the Cotsen gallery. Author and illustrator Barbara Valenza will be reading her charming book, Little Lovedog’s Long Walk Home. In addition to a hands-on project, the library will be giving away three cuddly stuffed dachshunds along with signed copies of her book! Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at Cotsen Children’s Library.