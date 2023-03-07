They’ve Got Game: The Picture Books of Toni and Slade Morrison

In a nine book collaboration spanning well over a decade, Toni and Slade Morrison crafted stories around themes such as individualism, independence of thought, family connections, freedom, imagination, and the empowerment of self. This is aptly represented in their Who’s Got Game? series, elements of which will be on display in the Cotsen gallery.

The Who’s Got Game? books reimagined Aesop’s fables without any concrete morals. Instead, the stories put that decisive power on the reader. Morrisons’ characters are not good or evil, smart or foolish, weak or strong. Rather, they are more flexible, and offer different perspectives, leaving it to the reader to ultimately ask themselves: who’s got game? The Ant or the Grasshopper? The Lion or the Mouse? Poppy or the Snake?

Visitors to the Cotsen exhibit can enjoy handwritten pages by Toni Morrison, the charming illustrations of artist Pascal Lemaître, and even some 2004 fan art from a New Jersey third grader!

On exhibit in the Cotsen Children’s Library gallery through June 4.