Toni Morrison Commemorative Forever Stamp First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony

March 7 • 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Free

With this stamp, the U.S. Postal Service is pleased to celebrate author, editor, Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize winner, and professor Toni Morrison (Feb. 18, 1931-Aug. 5, 2019), who artfully crafted novels exploring the diverse voices and multifaceted experiences of African Americans. Known for such books as The Bluest EyeSong of Solomon, and Beloved, Morrison achieved both bestseller status and critical success.

The stamp features a photograph of Morrison in 2000 taken against a bright yellow background. Art director and designer Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with photography by Deborah Feingold. The Toni Morrison stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20.

March 7
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
https://uspsonlinesolutions.wufoo.com/forms/m15mkgbu1dyuv8s/

Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University
Princeton University
Princeton, NJ 08544 United States + Google Map
