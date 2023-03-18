Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Volunteer Day with Friends of Princeton Open Space
March 18 • 10:00 am - 12:00 pmFree
Saturday March 18: Restore the Lakeshore. Volunteers will be working to remove invasive plants in riparian restoration project areas in Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes. The work will make room for native plantings this spring and fall.
REGISTER ONLINE:
March 18, Morning Session: 10am-12pm
March 18, Afternoon Session: 1pm-3pm
Join the Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) for a volunteer session in the great outdoors! Volunteers will work under the guidance of FOPOS’s stewardship team to assist with a variety of conservation projects at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.
Help us restore the lakeshore. Our current focus is on a 25-acre riparian restoration project that buffers Mountain Lake and portions of its feeder streams. Riparian areas play an important role in protecting water quality by slowing down stormwater and filtering out pollutants before they enter the water system. Water that flows through Mountain Lakes Park ultimately finds its way into the Raritan River, an important drinking water source for central New Jersey. Riparian areas also provide critical habitat for birds, insects, and aquatic life.
Volunteers will help to identify and remove invasive plants, as well as assist with native tree plantings and the installation of deer exclosures. The stewardship skills learned at these sessions can easily be applied to restoring habitat in your own backyard. Join us out in the field to learn more.