Washitales: An Exhibition by Visual Artist Kyoko Ibe

Washitales presents the work of renowned visual artist Kyoko Ibe in conjunction with the Lewis Center’s theatrical presentation of Felon: An American Washi Tale by Reginald Dwayne Betts. The set for Felon has been designed and created by Ibe and includes kites constructed of paper (washi) made from the clothes of men who Betts met in prison. “Washi” is traditional Japanese handmade paper. The exhibition includes work related to the theatrical set and other works by Ibe using handmade paper. On display through March 5 daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Hurley Gallery at Lewis Arts complex.