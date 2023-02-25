Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Washitales: An Exhibition by Visual Artist Kyoko Ibe

February 25 • 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Free

Washitales presents the work of renowned visual artist Kyoko Ibe in conjunction with the Lewis Center’s theatrical presentation of Felon: An American Washi Tale by Reginald Dwayne Betts. The set for Felon has been designed and created by Ibe and includes kites constructed of paper (washi) made from the clothes of men who Betts met in prison. “Washi” is traditional Japanese handmade paper. The exhibition includes work related to the theatrical set and other works by Ibe using handmade paper. On display through March 5 daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Hurley Gallery at Lewis Arts complex.

Details

Date:
February 25
Time:
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:

Venue

Hurley Gallery, Lewis Arts complex
122 Alexander Street
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
View Venue Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.