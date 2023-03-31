Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

West Windsor Arts Council Members’ Show Opening Reception for ‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’

March 31 • 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Free

Join West Windsor Arts for our Member Art Show; 2023 Yesterday Today Tomorrow Art Show opening reception. The West Windsor Arts Council invited artists to explore the idea of change and the passage of time as they relate to personal experience or observation. Enjoy the various interpretations of time and how it relates to the world around us.

Show Dates: March 28 to June 3, 2023

Venue

West Windsor Arts Center
952 Alexander Road
West Windsor, NJ 08550 United States + Google Map

