Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Event Series Event Series: What am I supposed to do now? An Exhibition by Eloise Schrier

« All Events

What Am I Supposed to Do Now? An Exhibition by Eloise Schrier

March 5 • 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Free

Princeton University senior Eloise Schrier presents an exhibition of new multimedia works that include painting, and collage of found, collected and curated objects. Through the exhibition, Schrier interrogates how objecthood, art and space are defined within clandestinely charged and guarded spaces like museums. The objects in the exhibition themselves have an internal narrative and life, while also acting as evidence for an external life. On display through March 10 daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the CoLab at the Lewis Arts complex.

Details

Date:
March 5
Time:
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Series:
What am I supposed to do now? An Exhibition by Eloise Schrier
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,

Venue

CoLab, Lewis Arts Complex
122 Alexander Street
Princeton, NJ, 08540 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(609) 258-1500
View Venue Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.