What am I supposed to do now? An Exhibition by Eloise Schrier

Princeton University senior Eloise Schrier presents an exhibition of new multimedia works that include painting, and collage of found, collected and curated objects. Through the exhibition, Schrier interrogates how objecthood, art and space are defined within clandestinely charged and guarded spaces like museums. The objects in the exhibition themselves have an internal narrative and life, while also acting as evidence for an external life. On display through March 10 daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the CoLab at the Lewis Arts complex.