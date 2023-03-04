Winery Weekend Music Series

Join us for cheer in the winery to enjoy live music and meet up with family and friends. With indoor seating in our wine barn among the wine tanks and outdoor seating with firepits. Enjoy hot mulled wine, tasting flights of Terhune favorite wines, and wine by the glass. All ages can have fun with s’mores and hot cocoa kits. Light bites of cheese plates and chips & salsa baskets are available at the winery. Perfect to enjoy with a glass of wine in the sun.

Live music on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm. See full listing of musicians https://www.terhuneorchards.com/winery-events/