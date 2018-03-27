Pet rescue of the week: Hunter the dog

Hunter is a 10 to 12 month old dog that came to SAVE from Oklahoma. He was found, along with his brother Clyde, wandering in the woods. Hunter started off shy, but he is becoming a more confident boy with each new experience that he has with our staff and volunteers! He walks very nicely on the leash and is quickly learning commands, such as “sit” and “down.” If you are looking to welcome a sweet boy into your home, please consider Hunter. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call (609) 309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Hunter and the other dogs and cats currently looking for homes.

Like this: Like Loading...