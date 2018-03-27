Planet Princeton
Pet rescue of the week: Hunter the dog

3 hours ago
Community Contributor
Hunter is a 10 to 12 month old dog that came to SAVE from Oklahoma. He was found, along with his brother Clyde, wandering in the woods. Hunter started off shy, but he is becoming a more confident boy with each new experience that he has with our staff and volunteers! He walks very nicely on the leash and is quickly learning commands, such as “sit” and “down.” If you are looking to welcome a sweet boy into your home, please consider Hunter. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call (609) 309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Hunter and the other dogs and cats currently looking for homes.

Events Calendar

Tue 27

Creating Colorful Creatures Art Lessons for Children

March 26 @ 4:00 pm - April 30 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 27

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 27
Wed 28

A senior thesis art exhibition by Gabrielle Gibbons

March 28 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wed 28

Senior thesis art exhibition by Imani Ford

March 28 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wed 28

LifeLink Volunteer Program Information Session

March 28 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 28

Exploring the Small Farm Dream with Jess Niederer

March 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 28

Siddhartha Khosla: The Music of “This Is Us”

March 28 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 29

Arts Council of Princeton Presents Artists’ Talk with ‘Crowns’ Photographers Bentrice Jusu & S. Bola Okoya

March 29 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 29

Interrobang, a Collaborative Dance Performance

March 29 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 31

Organic Gardening Course

March 31 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 31

Bunny Chase at Terhune Orchards

March 31 @ 10:00 am - April 1 @ 4:00 pm
Sat 31

Meditative Tea Ceremony

March 31 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
