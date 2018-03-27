Pet rescue of the week: Hunter the dog

Hunter is a 10 to 12 month old dog that came to SAVE from Oklahoma. He was found, along with his brother Clyde, wandering in the woods. Hunter started off shy, but he is becoming a more confident boy with each new experience that he has with our staff and volunteers! He walks very nicely on the leash and is quickly learning commands, such as “sit” and “down.” If you are looking to welcome a sweet boy into your home, please consider Hunter. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call (609) 309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Hunter and the other dogs and cats currently looking for homes.
Tue 27
Creating Colorful Creatures Art Lessons for Children
March 26 @ 4:00 pm - April 30 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 27
Wed 28
A senior thesis art exhibition by Gabrielle Gibbons
March 28 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wed 28
Senior thesis art exhibition by Imani Ford
March 28 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wed 28
LifeLink Volunteer Program Information Session
March 28 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 28
Exploring the Small Farm Dream with Jess Niederer
March 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 28
Siddhartha Khosla: The Music of “This Is Us”
March 28 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 29
Arts Council of Princeton Presents Artists’ Talk with ‘Crowns’ Photographers Bentrice Jusu & S. Bola Okoya
March 29 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 29
Interrobang, a Collaborative Dance Performance
March 29 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 31
Organic Gardening Course
March 31 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 31
Bunny Chase at Terhune Orchards
March 31 @ 10:00 am - April 1 @ 4:00 pm
Sat 31
Meditative Tea Ceremony
March 31 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
