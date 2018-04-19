Pirone Lambros cares about Princeton’s diversity

Dear Editor:

We are so fortunate in Princeton to have many well-qualified candidates willing to give up their time to serve our community. It is sometimes difficult to decide which candidate to vote for. For me, this year is different. I intend to vote for Michelle Pirone Lambros for Princeton Council, and I’d like to tell you why.

There are many reasons to vote for Michelle, but there is one in particular that resonates with me. Both Michelle’s family and mine –as well as many others– came to this community as immigrant workers, stone masons, gardeners, builders, and small business owners a century or more ago. Yet, sadly, many of us have seen friends and family members, who have helped to make Princeton what it is, leave their homes because they could no longer afford to live here. When we lose these people, many of them in their senior years, we lose our history: we lose an important thread in the fabric of our community.

Michelle is committed to finding creative ways to hold on to what she refers to as, “the diverse flavor of our community”. She has the education, business background, the determination, and the willingness to do the hard work it will take to mitigate this tragic loss. Moreover, without the burden of other commitments, Michelle has the time it will take to do the job.

Already, as a candidate, Michelle has uncovered a state program that can help some of our seniors remain in their homes. The Senior Tax Freeze provides a rebate for seniors on their property taxes each year and freezes in place their base payment depending on when they become eligible for the program.

You can visit www.pironeforcouncil.com to learn more about this program and Michelle’s platform of Preserving Our Past, Shaping Our Future. I hope you will join me in voting for Michelle Pirone Lambros for Princeton Town Council on June 5.

Truly yours,

Rose Dede NinI