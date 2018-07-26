Princeton Recreation thanks Blue Curtain Productions for concert series

On behalf of the Princeton Recreation Commission, I would like to thank Steve Allen and Curtis Webster of Blue Curtain Productions for their extraordinary efforts to continue bringing world-class musicians and artists to Princeton for free concerts at the Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater.

On July 14, community members enjoyed Pradhanica Dance and Music, followed by the Grammy Award-nominated Cuartetango string quartet, which graced Pettoranello Gardens with music and dance. On July 21, Blue Curtain welcomed two artists, Lazou Mizik and Iberi, to the Performing Arts Center at Princeton High School. All of the artists were met with great enthusiasm by concert goers.

The partnership between the Princeton Recreation Commission and Blue Curtain continues to be one of great benefit to the community. Blue Curtain concerts have become one of the great treats of summertime in Princeton, and as always the concerts remain free for all to enjoy.

Ben Stentz

Executive Director

Princeton Recreation Department

Like this: Like Loading...