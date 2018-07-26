Planet Princeton
Opinionator

Princeton Recreation thanks Blue Curtain Productions for concert series

14 hours ago
Community Contributor
Add comment

On behalf of the Princeton Recreation Commission, I would like to thank Steve Allen and Curtis Webster of Blue Curtain Productions for their extraordinary efforts to continue bringing world-class musicians and artists to Princeton for free concerts at the Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater.

On July 14, community members enjoyed Pradhanica Dance and Music, followed by the Grammy Award-nominated Cuartetango string quartet, which graced Pettoranello Gardens with music and dance. On July 21, Blue Curtain welcomed two artists, Lazou Mizik and Iberi, to the Performing Arts Center at Princeton High School. All of the artists were met with great enthusiasm by concert goers.

The partnership between the Princeton Recreation Commission and Blue Curtain continues to be one of great benefit to the community. Blue Curtain concerts have become one of the great treats of summertime in Princeton, and as always the concerts remain free for all to enjoy.

Ben Stentz
Executive Director
Princeton Recreation Department

Community Contributor

Submit your photos, news, blog post, news tip, document, request for coverage or letter to the editor to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Please include your contact information. Letters should be between 200 and 750 words. Add events to our community calendar by following the "add event" link on our navigation menu. Thank you for reading and contributing to Planet Princeton.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 27

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Fri 27

Gentle Yoga

July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
Fri 27

Kayak Tours

July 27 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 27

Princeton Summer Theater presents Greetings From Mars by Annika Bennett

July 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 27

Garden Tours at Morven Museum and Garden

July 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 27

Walking Tours of Morven

July 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 27

36th Annual New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

July 27 @ 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 27

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

July 27 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 27

Les Miserables

July 27 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 27

Princeton Summer Theater presents ‘The Children’s Hour’

July 27 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 27

Princeton Summer Theater presents The Children’s Hour by Lillian Hellman

July 27 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Sat 28

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

July 28 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 27

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Fri 27

Gentle Yoga

July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
Fri 27

Kayak Tours

July 27 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 27

Princeton Summer Theater presents Greetings From Mars by Annika Bennett

July 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 27

Garden Tours at Morven Museum and Garden

July 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: