SAVE pets of the week: Meet Cocoa and Binx

Heather Achenbach2 min readDecember 19, 2018Add comment
Cocoa (l) and Binx (r) are available for adoption at SAVE. 

Meet Cocoa!  This beautiful little cocker spaniel came to SAVE as a transfer from another New Jersey shelter.   She is around 8 years young, playful, and energetic. Our volunteers love to take Cocoa for walks because she is always ready to go.  She also enjoys squeaking her toys and receiving lots of attention.  She does seem to prefer to be the only dog, but we are happy to facilitate a meet and greet if you have another dog in your house. 

Binx came to us recently as a stray and has slowly adjusted to life here at SAVE. Binx is a sweet boy but needs some patience in order for him to warm up. Once he does, he enjoys gentle petting and just being in the presence of those he trusts. Would you consider opening your heart and home to sweet Binx?

Please call  (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Cocoa, Binx, and our other adoptable dogs and cats.  Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two.  The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman. 

