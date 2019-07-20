SAVE pet rescues of the week: Meet Marley the dog and Leche the cat

Marley

Marley is a gentle, older boy, but don’t let his age fool you! He is spunky and he absolutely loves going on long walks and running around the big play yard at SAVE. He can have a full conversation with you when he really wants you to pet him or go for a walk. It’s the hound in him talking. He is part shepherd, too. He really hopes his forever family comes to adopt him soon. He had a home for 10 years and he is missing snuggle time on the couch.

Leche

How about a little Café con Leche? No sweetener needed because this kitty is already as sweet as can be! And once cuddle time is over, she’s happy playing with her toys. Leche is 10 months old with unique chocolate and white coloring. She’s a petite girl at just 7 lbs. Leche is ok on her own and she also plays well with others. She would make a great addition to a feline loving household.

Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Marley, Leche, and our other adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place.

