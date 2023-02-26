Public Notice: Sourland Conservancy and Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum to buy property on Hollow Road in Montgomery

Notice is hereby given that Sourland Conservancy and Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum, both 501(c)3 nonprofits, are applying for funding from the State of NJ Green Acres Program to acquire property on Hollow Road in Skillman. A copy of the application will be on file at the offices of Sourland Conservancy, 83 Princeton Avenue, Hopewell, NJ, as well as at the Green Acres office and is available for review and comment. Written comments on the proposed application may be directed to Laurie Cleveland, Executive Director, info∂sourland.org, 83 Princeton Avenue, Hopewell, NJ 08525 and/or Donnetta Bishop-Johnson, Executive Director, info∂ssaamuseum.org, PO Box 162, Hopewell, NJ 08525.