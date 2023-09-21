Hopewell Police catch catalytic converter thief

A Bronx man has been arrested for the catalytic converter theft spree that took place in Hopewell Borough back in May.

On Sept. 19, the man was charged with three counts of theft and three counts of criminal mischief for his involvement in multiple catalytic converter thefts that took place in Hopewell Borough during the overnight hours of May 23.

The investigation was conducted over the course of nearly four months in conjunction with federal, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies. The investigation led to numerous charges across municipalities throughout the state, including Hillsborough, Montgomery, Dunellen, Raritan Township, Clifton, Teaneck, and Hamilton.