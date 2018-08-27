NJ Open Public Records Request Template

Copy the following into your own email or document and replace the sample with your own information.

[Your Name] [Street Address] [City, ST ZIP Code] [Date] [Name of Custodian of Records] [Title] [Company Name] [Street Address] [City, ST ZIP Code]

Dear [custodian of records]:

Under the New Jersey Open Public Records Act, N.J.S.A. 47:1A-1 et seq., and New Jersey Common Law, I am requesting the following public records:

[Describe the records you are seeking. Example: 1) All emails sent or received by Pleasantville Mayor Mary Smith referencing “Toll Brothers” or “affordable housing” from Jan. 5, 2018 to March 5, 2018.] 2. All documents and correspondence regarding the Toll Brothers project

I would like copies of these records sent to be via email. In the event that the records cannot be emailed to me, I would want to inspect the records during business hours (or you can request that records be mailed to you).

If there are any fees for these records, please inform me if the cost will exceed $______. However, I would also like to request a waiver of all fees in that the disclosure of the requested information is in the public interest and will contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of ___________. This information is not being sought for commercial purposes.

The New Jersey Open Public Records Act requires a response time of seven business days. If access to the records I am requesting will take longer than this amount of time, please contact me with information about when I might expect copies or the ability to inspect the requested records.

If you deny any or all of this request, please cite each specific exemption you feel justifies the refusal to release the information and notify me of the appeal procedures available to me under the law.

Thank you for considering my request.

Sincerely,

