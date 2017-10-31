Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Fire leaves Brandon Farms home uninhabitable

2 days ago
Krystal Knapp
A resident of Foster Road in the Four Seasons Development of Brandon Farms woke up early Tuesday morning and smelled smoke. He called 911 and escaped from his home safely.

The Hopewell Township Police Department arrived at the home at about 5:36 a.m. and a police officer observed flames coming through the roof of the home. The Pennington Fire Department battled the fire and evacuated two neighboring homes.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 6:30 a.m., officials said. The home suffered major fire damage, as well as heat, smoke and water damage throughout. It was left uninhabitable.

No one was injured. Two neighboring homes also suffered exterior damage because of the heat.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Mercer County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Responding agencies assisting the Pennington Fire Department included the Hopewell Fire Department, the Union Fire Company, the Lawrenceville Fire Company, the Pennington Road Fire Company, the West Trenton Fire Company, the Pennington First Aid Squad, and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 02

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Thu 02

Hun School Student Art on Stony Brook at D&R Greenway Olivia Rainbow Gallery through January 3

November 1, 2017 - January 3, 2018
Thu 02

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 2 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu 02

Senior Care Services of NJ Third Annual Dinner

November 2 @ 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 02

Pianist Ludovico Einaudi Visits McCarter Theatre

November 2 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 03

Artist Talk: Nina Berman

November 3 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Fri 03

‘Pocketbook Bingo’ to Support Saint Peter’s Hospital

November 3 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03

IAS Public Lecture: A Refugee for Scholars: Contemporary Challenges in Historical Perspective

November 3 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 03

Open Mic Night in Hopewell

November 3 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 03

Upper School Fall Play at Stuart Country Day School

November 3 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03

Gavin Black all-Bach Harpsichord Recital

November 3 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03

And Then There Were None

November 3 @ 7:00 pm - November 4 @ 7:00 pm

