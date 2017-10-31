Fire leaves Brandon Farms home uninhabitable

A resident of Foster Road in the Four Seasons Development of Brandon Farms woke up early Tuesday morning and smelled smoke. He called 911 and escaped from his home safely.

The Hopewell Township Police Department arrived at the home at about 5:36 a.m. and a police officer observed flames coming through the roof of the home. The Pennington Fire Department battled the fire and evacuated two neighboring homes.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 6:30 a.m., officials said. The home suffered major fire damage, as well as heat, smoke and water damage throughout. It was left uninhabitable.

No one was injured. Two neighboring homes also suffered exterior damage because of the heat.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Mercer County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Responding agencies assisting the Pennington Fire Department included the Hopewell Fire Department, the Union Fire Company, the Lawrenceville Fire Company, the Pennington Road Fire Company, the West Trenton Fire Company, the Pennington First Aid Squad, and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services.