Latest News

Local events info. delivered to your inbox twice a week!

Education

welcome! Thanks for reading

I’m Krystal, the editor of Planet Princeton. Our community news is powered by readers like you. Get in touch to share your news, events, photos, videos, and more.

share a NEWS tip OR STORY IDEA
add your event TO OUR CALENDAR

Government

Police & Fire

Events and announcements

See All >

Add your local events to our community calendar for free. It’s easy. You can add an image too.

add Event

Community Calendar

Calendar of Events

M Mon

T Tue

W Wed

T Thu

F Fri

S Sat

S Sun

5 events,

7 events,

+ 2 More

12 events,

-

Kids: Storytime!

+ 7 More

11 events,

Palmer Square Summer Sidewalk Sale

Palmer Square Summer Sidewalk Sale

-

Kids: Storytime!

+ 5 More

9 events,

+ 3 More

14 events,

-

yART sale

+ 8 More

12 events,

-

Guided Mushroom Walk with Local Mycologist Peter Ihnat

+ 6 More

7 events,

-

Toddler Drive-in!

-

Super Chess Camp

+ 2 More

9 events,

-

Art: Princeton Sketchers

+ 4 More

13 events,

+ 8 More

14 events,

-

Kids: Storytime!

-

Speed Reads

+ 9 More

11 events,

+ 6 More

17 events,

+ 11 More

11 events,

+ 5 More

4 events,

- Event Series

Jump into Pictures

10 events,

- Event Series

Jump into Pictures

- Event Series

Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage

- Event Series

New Parents Support Group

+ 4 More

13 events,

- Event Series

Jump into Pictures

-

Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830

-

Kids: Storytime!

- Event Series

Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage

+ 7 More

13 events,

- Event Series

Jump into Pictures

-

Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830

-

Kids: Storytime!

- Event Series

Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage

+ 7 More

12 events,

+ 6 More

20 events,

+ 13 More

11 events,

+ 4 More

7 events,

10 events,

+ 3 More

9 events,

-

Kids: Storytime!

+ 2 More

10 events,

-

Kids: Storytime!

+ 3 More

8 events,

+ 1 More

16 events,

+ 8 More

11 events,

+ 3 More

5 events,

9 events,