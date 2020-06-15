Local events info. delivered to your inbox twice a week!
Police & Fire
Community Calendar
Calendar of Events
M Mon
T Tue
W Wed
T Thu
F Fri
S Sat
S Sun
5 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Come to the Hopewell Train Station for some assorted stories and songs with Sara the storytime reader.
Princeton Keller Center eLab Demo Day
Princeton Keller Center eLab Demo Day
Demo Day is the culmination summer event for the Keller Center’s eLab Accelerator Program. Students showcase their entrepreneurial ventures to an audience of investors, innovators, faculty, and entrepreneurs. Princeton student entrepreneurs...
Monday at the Movies Series: Classics of the Silver Screen
Monday at the Movies Series: Classics of the Silver Screen
Classic films of the silver screen era in an array of genres will be shown on Monday afternoons in July.
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others during conversation facilitated by a volunteer on Google Meet.
7 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Join us in the courtyard of Princeton Shopping Center for an interactive event featuring books, songs, rhymes and movement for children of all ages and their adult caregiver(s).
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Members of the Princeton Macintosh Users Group help resolve questions about Apple devices. Drop in at any time during this session.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
New Parents Support Group
New Parents Support Group
The New Parents Support Group will meet online (via Zoom) and is free of charge. This group provides a safe space to connect with new parents in the Princeton area,...
12 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Meet the Human Services Department
Meet the Human Services Department
Community members are invited to meet members of the Princeton Human Services Department during these "open office" hours.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
11 events,
Palmer Square Summer Sidewalk Sale
Palmer Square Summer Sidewalk Sale
The annual Summer Sidewalk Sale will be back again Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 6th! Don’t miss fabulous deals on sale items both outside and inside our Palmer Square stores. Plus, enjoy entertainment all weekend long.
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others in a conversation facilitated by a library staff member.
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
9 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Mathilde Burlion, Certified Master Gardener and local mom, will offer youth gardening classes each Friday through late fall with her Grow Little Gardener workshops in Herrontown Woods. In these sessions,...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Sunset Sips & Sounds
Sunset Sips & Sounds
Come to the historic apple orchard for wine, music, light bites and friend-filled evenings every Friday nights June through Sept 8 at Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery. Enjoy the sunset...
14 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Saturdays through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Center Aisle, The Village Shoppes at 1378 Rt. 206, Skillman near Ricky’s Thai and Genteel’s Pizza. See map here. Backer Farm Pasture-raised beef,...
yART sale
yART sale
Shop the Arts Council of Princeton's flea market-style yART sale for creative bargains and unique finds, all handcrafted by local artisans. Ceramics, jewelry, textiles, printmaking, and affordable art supplies await, Peruse 30+ vendors selling seconds, misprints, discontinued designs, and one-of-a-kind items at studio clean-out prices. Set your alarm, grab a Joe to-go, and come on...
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Saturdays, June 10-June 24, 2023, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course This course gives you the skills and training to start taking...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
12 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
May’s Barden Café at Herrontown Woods
May’s Barden Café at Herrontown Woods
Small World coffee and homemade treats at a delightful popup cafe in the woods. Join area residents on the first Sunday of every month at the Botanical Art Garden (Barden) in the Herrontown Woods. Early morning walkers can enjoy a warm cup of coffee and baked treats before heading out on a guided walk. Enjoy...
Girls in Gear
Girls in Gear
At Girls in Gear, we teach life skills through bike skills. Our programs are designed for riders of all ability levels with a focus on having fun and trying their...
Guided Mushroom Walk with Local Mycologist Peter Ihnat
Guided Mushroom Walk with Local Mycologist Peter Ihnat
Local mycologist Peter Ihnat will lead a mushroom walk with Friends of Herrontown Woods Open Space President Steve Hiltner through the woods. Meet at the main parking lot for Herrontown Woods off Snowden Lane. Overflow parking is available across Snowden Lane in Smoyer Park. Come early to enjoy coffee and baked goodies at May's Cafe...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
7 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Come to the Hopewell Train Station for some assorted stories and songs with Sara the storytime reader.
Toddler Drive-in!
Toddler Drive-in!
Children 2-6 years old are invited to decorate their own cardboard car, park it and settle in to watch a toddler-friendly 10-minute movie.
Super Chess Camp
Super Chess Camp
Players of all levels are invited to attend these fun learning sessions. Register individually for each of four sessions, Aug. 7-10.
Hopewell Township Committee Public Meeting
Hopewell Township Committee Public Meeting
Hybrid meetings. Regular meetings are on the first and third Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Some months the meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays due to holidays. The Zoom...
9 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Art: Princeton Sketchers
Art: Princeton Sketchers
Sketchers of all abilities and experience levels meet twice monthly to sketch, draw and paint together in this social art group. Registration is requested.
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Join us in the courtyard of Princeton Shopping Center for an interactive event featuring books, songs, rhymes and movement for children of all ages and their adult caregiver(s).
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Members of the Princeton Macintosh Users Group help resolve questions about Apple devices. Drop in at any time during this session.
13 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Meet the Human Services Department
Meet the Human Services Department
Community members are invited to meet members of the Princeton Human Services Department during these "open office" hours.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Tech: Simple Tech with a Big Impact
Tech: Simple Tech with a Big Impact
This class will explore important and helpful small gadgets and technologies.
14 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Speed Reads
Speed Reads
Select an advanced reader's copy of a recently published or forthcoming book to sample within an hour and keep; then, share what you think of the book with the group.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
11 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Mathilde Burlion, Certified Master Gardener and local mom, will offer youth gardening classes each Friday through late fall with her Grow Little Gardener workshops in Herrontown Woods. In these sessions,...
Job Seekers: Career Pivots and Professional Change
Job Seekers: Career Pivots and Professional Change
Career transition coach Larry Finkelstein discusses making a successful professional pivot, including determining if a pivot is right for your career path and the steps needed to prepare.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
17 events,
Mercer County Presents Free Movie Night
Mercer County Presents Free Movie Night
Mercer County is hosting a free movie night series, running Saturdays in August and September through Sept. 23. Locations rotate each week. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn...
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Saturdays through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Center Aisle, The Village Shoppes at 1378 Rt. 206, Skillman near Ricky’s Thai and Genteel’s Pizza. See map here. Backer Farm Pasture-raised beef,...
Somerset County Shredding Event
Somerset County Shredding Event
Help guard against identity theft by bringing personal documents to “Operation Secure Shred.” Somerset County residents can take advantage of the free, easy and secure way to dispose of personal...
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Saturdays, June 10-June 24, 2023, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course This course gives you the skills and training to start taking...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
11 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Friends of Herrontown Woods Volunteer Workday
Friends of Herrontown Woods Volunteer Workday
Join volunteers every Sunday morning at the Botanical Art Garden in Herrontown Woods. Get outdoors and help out with ongoing trail maintenance, weeding and invasive species removal, and planting native...
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Winery Weekend Music Series
Winery Weekend Music Series
Join family and friends for our winery weekend music series. Set in our wine orchard among 100 year old apple trees, it is the perfect way to relax, connect, and toast...
4 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended for children. Children’s books and illustrations play an important supporting role in shaping a child into the adult they will become. As parents patiently teach...
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Come to the Hopewell Train Station for some assorted stories and songs with Sara the storytime reader.
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others during conversation facilitated by a volunteer on Google Meet.
10 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended for children. Children’s books and illustrations play an important supporting role in shaping a child into the adult they will become. As parents patiently teach...
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Join us in the courtyard of Princeton Shopping Center for an interactive event featuring books, songs, rhymes and movement for children of all ages and their adult caregiver(s).
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Members of the Princeton Macintosh Users Group help resolve questions about Apple devices. Drop in at any time during this session.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features a rich ideographic script. "Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage" explores various themes that have unfolded in Ekpuk’s work over the last three decades. Using Nsibidi...
New Parents Support Group
New Parents Support Group
The New Parents Support Group will meet online (via Zoom) and is free of charge. This group provides a safe space to connect with new parents in the Princeton area, share experiences, and get support. The group is hosted by Melissa Greenberg, PsyD, a clinical psychologist with an office in Princeton who has training in...
13 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended for children. Children’s books and illustrations play an important supporting role in shaping a child into the adult they will become. As parents patiently teach...
Meet the Human Services Department
Meet the Human Services Department
Community members are invited to meet members of the Princeton Human Services Department during these "open office" hours.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18, 2024. The first exhibition of its kind, "Striking Beauty" features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers, from both private and...
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features a rich ideographic script. "Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage" explores various themes that have unfolded in Ekpuk’s work over the last three decades. Using Nsibidi...
13 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended for children. Children’s books and illustrations play an important supporting role in shaping a child into the adult they will become. As parents patiently teach...
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others in a conversation facilitated by a library staff member.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18, 2024. The first exhibition of its kind, "Striking Beauty" features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers, from both private and...
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features a rich ideographic script. "Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage" explores various themes that have unfolded in Ekpuk’s work over the last three decades. Using Nsibidi...
12 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Mathilde Burlion, Certified Master Gardener and local mom, will offer youth gardening classes each Friday through late fall with her Grow Little Gardener workshops in Herrontown Woods. In these sessions,...
Job Seekers: Navigating Pre-Employment Screening
Job Seekers: Navigating Pre-Employment Screening
Former HR manager Lew Maltby presents on the hazards of pre-employment screening and how to prevent it from costing you a position.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
20 events,
Mercer County Presents Free Movie Night
Mercer County Presents Free Movie Night
Mercer County is hosting a free movie night series, running Saturdays in August and September through Sept. 23. Locations rotate each week. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn...
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Saturdays through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Center Aisle, The Village Shoppes at 1378 Rt. 206, Skillman near Ricky’s Thai and Genteel’s Pizza. See map here. Backer Farm Pasture-raised beef,...
💥 Unleash Your Inner Champion at the Sensory-Friendly Field Day Funfest 💥
💥 Unleash Your Inner Champion at the Sensory-Friendly Field Day Funfest 💥
Bierman Autism Centers - Eatontown rolls out the red carpet for you to join us at the Sensory-Friendly Field Day Funfest! It's time to lace up your sneakers and get...
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Saturdays, June 10-June 24, 2023, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course This course gives you the skills and training to start taking...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
11 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Friends of Herrontown Woods Volunteer Workday
Friends of Herrontown Woods Volunteer Workday
Join volunteers every Sunday morning at the Botanical Art Garden in Herrontown Woods. Get outdoors and help out with ongoing trail maintenance, weeding and invasive species removal, and planting native...
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Winery Weekend Music Series
Winery Weekend Music Series
Join family and friends for our winery weekend music series. Set in our wine orchard among 100 year old apple trees, it is the perfect way to relax, connect, and toast...
7 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Come to the Hopewell Train Station for some assorted stories and songs with Sara the storytime reader.
Hopewell Township Committee Public Meeting
Hopewell Township Committee Public Meeting
Hybrid meetings. Regular meetings are on the first and third Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Some months the meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays due to holidays. The Zoom...
Hopewell Township Committee Public Meeting
Hopewell Township Committee Public Meeting
Hybrid meetings. Regular meetings are on the first and third Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Some months the meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays due to holidays. The Zoom...
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others during conversation facilitated by a volunteer on Google Meet.
10 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Kids: Outdoor Storytime at Princeton Shopping Center
Join us in the courtyard of Princeton Shopping Center for an interactive event featuring books, songs, rhymes and movement for children of all ages and their adult caregiver(s).
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Tech: Ask the Mac Pros
Members of the Princeton Macintosh Users Group help resolve questions about Apple devices. Drop in at any time during this session.
Teens: Craft, Chat and Chill – Gummy Bear Pop Art
Teens: Craft, Chat and Chill – Gummy Bear Pop Art
Teens do hands-on projects and chat books, movies, podcasts, music and more at this monthly craft and chat hour.
9 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Meet the Human Services Department
Meet the Human Services Department
Community members are invited to meet members of the Princeton Human Services Department during these "open office" hours.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
10 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others in a conversation facilitated by a library staff member.
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Kids: Storytime!
Kids: Storytime!
This interactive, in-person story time features books, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and movement for children 2 years old and up with an adult caregiver.
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
8 events,
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Grow Little Gardener Children’s Gardening Classes in Herrontown Woods
Mathilde Burlion, Certified Master Gardener and local mom, will offer youth gardening classes each Friday through late fall with her Grow Little Gardener workshops in Herrontown Woods. In these sessions,...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Sunset Sips & Sounds
Sunset Sips & Sounds
Come to the historic apple orchard for wine, music, light bites and friend-filled evenings every Friday nights June through Sept 8 at Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery. Enjoy the sunset...
16 events,
Mercer County Presents Free Movie Night
Mercer County Presents Free Movie Night
Mercer County is hosting a free movie night series, running Saturdays in August and September through Sept. 23. Locations rotate each week. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn...
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures
Jump into Pictures is an exhibition that features illustrations geared toward an audience of children (under 14) that includes art created for posters, books, video games, or other material intended...
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Montgomery Farmers’ Market
Saturdays through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Center Aisle, The Village Shoppes at 1378 Rt. 206, Skillman near Ricky’s Thai and Genteel’s Pizza. See map here. Backer Farm Pasture-raised beef,...
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography Course
Saturdays, June 10-June 24, 2023, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course This course gives you the skills and training to start taking...
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Summer Weekend Activities at the West Windsor Arts Center
Summer Weekend Activities at the West Windsor Arts Center
The West Windsor Arts Center has lots of things to do every Saturday this summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View the "Jump Into Pictures" exhibition in the gallery,...
11 events,
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830
Morven Museum & Garden is proud to present its latest special exhibition "Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730–1830," on view Friday, April 21, 2023 through Sunday, February 18,...
Friends of Herrontown Woods Volunteer Workday
Friends of Herrontown Woods Volunteer Workday
Join volunteers every Sunday morning at the Botanical Art Garden in Herrontown Woods. Get outdoors and help out with ongoing trail maintenance, weeding and invasive species removal, and planting native...
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
Art at Bainbridge Exhibition – Victor Ekpuk: Language and Lineage
The Nigerian American artist Victor Ekpuk is renowned for his multimedia works of art inspired by Nsibidi, an ancient system of communication from southern Nigeria and northwest Cameroon that features...
Winery Weekend Music Series
Winery Weekend Music Series
Join family and friends for our winery weekend music series. Set in our wine orchard among 100 year old apple trees, it is the perfect way to relax, connect, and toast...
Princeton University Carillon Summer Concert Series
Princeton University Carillon Summer Concert Series
Music that Surrounds the Silence The carillon is a musical instrument of 23 or more bells that produces music. Carillon bells are stationary with only the clapper moving against the...
5 events,
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Preschool Storytime at the Hopewell Train Station
Come to the Hopewell Train Station for some assorted stories and songs with Sara the storytime reader.
English Conversation Group
English Conversation Group
Practice your English speaking skills with others during conversation facilitated by a volunteer on Google Meet.