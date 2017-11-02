Planet Princeton
Princeton Day School names new varsity boys basketball coach

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Kerry Foderingham

Kerry Foderingham has been appointed to serve as  the varsity boys basketball coach at Princeton Day School.

A 2008 graduate of Kean University, Foderingham is currently a health and physical education teacher at Franklin High School. He was an assistant men’s basketball coach at The College of New Jersey. Previously he coached at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Foderingham also has high school experience coaching at Franklin High School and at his alma mater, Somerville High School.

Foderingham will be the head coach of the varsity team. The team won 18 games in each of the last two seasons and won the NJISAA Prep B State Championship in 2016.

