Planet Princeton
NJ State House

Governor-Elect Names Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sheila Oliver as NJ Department of Community Affairs Commissioner

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Sheila Oliver

Governor-elect Phil Murphy announced Thursday that he has chosen Lieutenant Governor-elect Sheila Oliver to serve as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. This is the first appointment in his administration.

“From the beginning, I made it clear that I chose Sheila as my running mate to be my partner in Trenton, not just an ally on the campaign trail,”  Murphy said. “The Department of Community Affairs is critical for partnerships with local government, economic development, and affordable housing priorities, and the depth and breadth of Sheila’s experience in local, county, and state government makes her an ideal choice as commissioner. By helping our communities move forward, Sheila will be a critical part of our mission to bring a stronger and fairer economy to all of New Jersey.”

Oliver, was first elected to the State Assembly in 2003, a post she will hold until the end of the current legislative session. As lieutenant governor, she will be New Jersey’s first female African-American statewide elected official. She has served as an Essex County Freeholder, an assistant county administrator, and director of the Essex County Department of Economic Development, Training and Employment. She also has local government experience, having served as the director of the office of youth services and special projects in the Newark Mayor’s office of employment and training.

“The people of New Jersey connected with the Murphy-Oliver ticket because of our message of strengthening the economy from the middle class out,” Oliver said. “Nothing is more critical to the future of our state than the future of our communities. I thank Governor-elect Murphy for this honor and for his confidence, and I look forward to working with him to bring real change for the people of New Jersey.”

Murphy met with Gov. Christie today to discuss transition work.

“I greatly appreciate the Governor’s commitment to make this transition efficient and productive.  My team is eager to get started, and we’ll do so knowing we have the full cooperation of Governor Christie and his team,” Murphy said.

Murphy and Oliver also met with their transition team director, Jose Lozano, Thursday.

“New Jersey spoke loud and clear Tuesday night: they want a Governor laser-focused on building our economy and creating good paying jobs for the middle class,” Murphy said. “I am 100% focused on making that happen.”

Lozano, a leader in the healthcare industry, has extensive experience with transitions at the state and federal levels, in addition to private sector transitions. He is the first Latino to head a New Jersey Gubernatorial transition.

“Jose Lozano has the leadership and experience to run the kind of transition we’ll need to be able to hit the ground running in January,” Murphy said.

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 09

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Thu 09

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Thu 09

Piano Sale at Princeton High School

November 9
Thu 09

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 10

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 10 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri 10

DiverseStyle Salon Grand Opening Weekend

November 10 @ 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri 10

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 10 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 10

Brown Bag Program – Author Ilana Kurshan will speak about her new memoir, If All the Seas Were Ink

November 10 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 10

Reading by Phillip B. Williams and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

November 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 10

Princeton University Glee Club: Football Concert

November 10 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 10

Eclipsed by Danai Gurira, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater

November 10 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 10

Edward T. Cone Concert Series: The Crossing Choir

November 10 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 09

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Thu 09

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Thu 09

Piano Sale at Princeton High School

November 9
Thu 09

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 10

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 10 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: