Planet Princeton

NonprofitsPhotos

Photo: Carrier Clinic 2017 Kindred Spirit Gala honorees

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Carrier Clinic 2017 Kindred Spirit Gala honorees Bonnie Nolan and former Governor Jim McGreevey. Photo by  Mike Derer. McGreevey is the chairman of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, which provides addiction treatment, sober housing, employment and training to formerly incarcerated people. Nolan is the addiction services coordinator in Woodbridge Township. She has worked to combat the opioid epidemic by implementing a recovery program in three area hospitals. Through this program, recovery coaches who have lived the life of a person struggling with addiction are dispatched to the bedside of a patient who has just experienced an opioid overdose and been saved by Narcan. The gala raised more than $130,000 for the Carrier Clinic, the Belle Mead based nonprofit that specializes in psychiatric and addiction treatment.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 16

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Thu 16

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 16

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 16 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu 16

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 16 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 16

Place on Stone: Nineteenth-Century Landscape Lithographs

November 16 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 16

The Hedy Shepard Jewelry Event

November 16 @ 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thu 16

Free Legal Consultations for Somerset County Residents Denied Social Security Disability or Veterans Benefits

November 16 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 16

‘#RealNews’ Exhibition by Michael Scoggins

November 16 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 16

About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America

November 16 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Thu 16

After Noon Concert Series

November 16 @ 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 16

Breast Cancer Resource Center Restorative Yoga and Healing Meditation

November 16 @ 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 16

Cristina Pato, Galician Bagpipe

November 16 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 16

“Predators & Prey — Fine-Art Carvings” exhibit — Greg Pedersen @ D&R Greenway Land Trust 11 17

November 8 - December 28
Thu 16

Princeton University Student Drawing Show

November 9 @ 10:00 am - November 26 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 16

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 16 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu 16

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

November 16 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 16

Place on Stone: Nineteenth-Century Landscape Lithographs

November 16 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: