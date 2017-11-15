Photo: Carrier Clinic 2017 Kindred Spirit Gala honorees

Carrier Clinic 2017 Kindred Spirit Gala honorees Bonnie Nolan and former Governor Jim McGreevey. Photo by Mike Derer. McGreevey is the chairman of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, which provides addiction treatment, sober housing, employment and training to formerly incarcerated people. Nolan is the addiction services coordinator in Woodbridge Township. She has worked to combat the opioid epidemic by implementing a recovery program in three area hospitals. Through this program, recovery coaches who have lived the life of a person struggling with addiction are dispatched to the bedside of a patient who has just experienced an opioid overdose and been saved by Narcan. The gala raised more than $130,000 for the Carrier Clinic, the Belle Mead based nonprofit that specializes in psychiatric and addiction treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...