Friday storm update: Wind chill advisory in effect until Saturday

Area police and readers report that the majority of roads are clear. Police are cautioning drivers to use extreme caution and give yourself extra time. Stopping distance should be increased no matter the road condition.

Garbage that was supposed to be picked up yesterday will be picked up today or tomorrow in most areas. Because of the storm and the holidays, trash collectors are behind schedule.In some areas, trash and recycling pick up delays have caused a domino effect and pickups next week could be delayed. Residents should leave trash and recycling at the curb until it is picked up.

A water main burst on northbound Business Route 1 in Lawrence today, and the right shoulder is closed.

An early morning accident closed a portion of route 206 in Montgomery for about an hour.

Ice skating is still not safe today at Lake Carnegie in Princeton.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for our area until Saturday at noon. cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with the existing snow pack. Minor tree damage is possible. Wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 5 below zero to 20 below zero. Make sure to wear a hat and gloves.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Monday, is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 35. Snow is possible again Monday afternoon and evening, so don’t put your shovels away just yet.