Planet Princeton
Friday storm update: Wind chill advisory in effect until Saturday

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Area police and readers report that the majority of roads are clear. Police are cautioning drivers  to use extreme caution and give yourself extra time. Stopping distance should be increased no matter the road condition.

Garbage that was supposed to be picked up yesterday will be picked up today or tomorrow in most areas. Because of the storm and the holidays, trash collectors are behind schedule.In some areas, trash and recycling pick up delays have caused a domino effect and pickups next week could be delayed.  Residents should leave trash and recycling at the curb until it is picked up.

A water main burst on northbound Business Route 1 in Lawrence today, and the right shoulder is closed.

An early morning accident closed a portion of route 206 in Montgomery for about an hour.

Ice skating is still not safe today at Lake Carnegie in Princeton.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for our area until Saturday at noon. cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour  will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with the existing snow pack. Minor tree damage is possible. Wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 5 below zero to 20 below zero. Make sure to wear a hat and gloves.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Monday, is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 35. Snow is possible again Monday afternoon and evening, so don’t put your shovels away just yet.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 05

“For Love of Nature,” Whimsical Children’s Illustrations by Michael Ciccotello in D&R Greenway’s Olivia Rainbow Gallery through Feb. 9

January 5 @ 9:30 am - February 9 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 05

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 5 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sat 06

Yoga Alliance 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Intro Sample Session

January 6 @ 8:00 am - 9:30 am
Sat 06

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

January 6 @ 10:00 am
Sat 06

West Windsor Winter Farmers’ Market

January 6 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 06

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 6 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sat 06

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

January 6 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 06

Lawrence Flu Shot Clinic

January 6 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 06

#LOOKUP a photo exhibit by beth E jarvie

January 6 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 06

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

January 6 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 06

Labyrinth Mindfulness Walking Meditation

January 6 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Sat 06

Community Vegetarian Potluck & Kirtan Chanting

January 6 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
