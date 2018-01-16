One to two inches of snow possible Tuesday night and Wednesday

There is a chance of snow for Central New Jersey and Bucks County Tuesday night between 8 p.m. and midnight, then rain and snow. The total nighttime snow accumulation will be around an inch, according to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly. On Wednesday, snow is expected to fall before 10 a.m., with new snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Road conditions could be slippery for the morning commute. Leave extra time for your drive and use caution on roads, overpasses, and bridges.