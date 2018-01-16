Planet Princeton
Weather

One to two inches of snow possible Tuesday night and Wednesday

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
There is a chance of snow for Central New Jersey and Bucks County Tuesday night between 8 p.m.  and midnight, then rain and snow. The total nighttime snow accumulation will be  around an inch, according to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly. On Wednesday, snow is expected to fall before 10 a.m., with new snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Road conditions could be slippery for the morning commute. Leave extra time for your drive and use caution on roads, overpasses, and bridges.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Wed 17

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 17 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wed 17

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 17 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wed 17

Stories from Yellow House Radio: An Evening with Joe Richman and His Students

January 17 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 17

Open House – Princeton Learning Cooperative

January 17 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 18

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

January 18 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Thu 18

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 18

Qi Gong Introductory Session

January 18 @ 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm
Thu 18

Yoga Alliance 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Intro Sample Session

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 18

Small Batch Bourbon and Low Country Cuisine Dinner at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 18

New Year, New You

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 19

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

January 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 19

KARAYOGI! family friendly Karaoke!

January 19 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
