Numerous accidents reported in the Princeton area Wednesday morning

Area police departments reported numerous accidents Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions.

In South Brunswick, police handled more than a dozen accidents, including a crash on Beekman Road between Route 1 and Route 27 that caused a municipal sand truck to flip over. The driver of a Honda Civic lost control of her car as she approached the crest of the road. She drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the rear wheel of the sand truck, causing the truck to flip over. The driver was able to free himself from the truck and was taken to University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro for treatment of lacerations. No other serious accidents with injuries were reported.

Several cars slid off of area roads, including Carter Road, where multiple drivers went off the road in Lawrence near the border with Hopewell. In Princeton, an accident on Route 206 northbound just south of Ewing Street closed the right shoulder. The intersection of Old Trenton Road and Robbinsville Road in West Windsor was closed due to a motor vehicle accident and severe ice conditions, police said.