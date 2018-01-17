Planet Princeton
Traffic & TransitWeather

Numerous accidents reported in the Princeton area Wednesday morning

14 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
A driver hit a sand truck in South Brunswick on Wednesday. Photo: South Brunswick Police. 

Area police departments reported numerous accidents Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions.

In South Brunswick, police handled more than a dozen accidents, including a crash on Beekman Road between Route 1 and Route 27 that caused a municipal sand truck to flip over. The driver of a Honda Civic lost control of her car as she approached the crest of the road. She drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the rear wheel of the sand truck,  causing the truck to flip over. The driver was able to free himself from the truck and was taken to University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro for treatment of lacerations. No other serious accidents with injuries were reported.

Several cars slid off of area roads, including Carter Road, where multiple drivers went off the road in Lawrence near the border with Hopewell. In Princeton, an accident on Route 206 northbound just south of Ewing Street closed the right shoulder. The intersection of Old Trenton Road and Robbinsville Road in West Windsor was closed due to a motor vehicle accident and severe ice conditions, police said.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 18

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

January 18 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Thu 18

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 18

Qi Gong Introductory Session

January 18 @ 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm
Thu 18

Yoga Alliance 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Intro Sample Session

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 18

Small Batch Bourbon and Low Country Cuisine Dinner at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 18

New Year, New You

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 19

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

January 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 19

KARAYOGI! family friendly Karaoke!

January 19 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sat 20

Art in the Park: Winter Workshops for Children

January 20 @ 10:00 am - March 19 @ 11:30 pm
Sat 20

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 20 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 18

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

January 18 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Thu 18

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 18

Qi Gong Introductory Session

January 18 @ 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm
%d bloggers like this: