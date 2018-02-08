Frontier Airlines adds four new nonstop flight destinations from Trenton-Mercer Airport

Frontier Airlines will soon be offering non-stop flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Nashville from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing.

The new seasonal Frontier flights will begin in the spring. Flights to Charleston and Nashville begin April 8. Flights to Jacksonville begin April 9. Flights to Myrtle Beach begin May 21. All flights are available for purchase now at flyfrontier.com with introductory fares as low as $39 each way. The additions bring the total number of non-stop routes from Trenton-Mercer Airport to 15 destinations. Some routes like Detroit do not operate in the winter when demand is lower. Detroit routes will begin again in April.

“With today’s announcement we continue to celebrate and share our success with the Trenton community. We have been in Trenton for five years and are so appreciative of the community and airport for their support,” said Timothy Polgar, director of ground handling contracts for Frontier Airlines.

“We are seeing more passenger traffic than ever before at Trenton-Mercer Airport and we hope to capitalize on the momentum with the addition of these four new destinations,” said Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes. “Mercer County and Frontier have built a great relationship, and together we will continue to tap into our growing customer demand for added routes.”

Frontier recently announced that the company will be hiring more flight attendants for the Trenton flight attendant base. By the end of the year, the airline is hoping to hire and train up to 100 more flight attendants to staff flights originating from Trenton-Mercer Airport. To apply and learn more about the position visit FlyFrontier.com/careers.

Frontier officials unveiled the new Trenton routes as part of a larger announcement today that the budget carrier is adding an additional 35 routes and four new cities.

“This additional 35 routes is further evidence of Frontier’s commitment to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible to 90 percent of America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget. This empowers more people than ever to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about.”