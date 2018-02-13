Planet Princeton
Local Politics

Princeton officials: Municipality will only issue refunds for excess taxes paid beyond fourth quarter

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Residents in Princeton prepaid $28 million in tax payments to the municipality  before Jan. 1 in anticipation of changes to the tax code for 2018. Now some people want refunds for those extra payments.

Princeton Administrator Marc Dashield told the council on Monday night that the town has started to receive refund requests. Asked by Councilwoman Jenny Crumiller how many requests the town has received, he did not provide a number, but said so far “a handful” of residents had made requests.

“I’d like to put a policy in place that there will be no refunds for the first and second quarter,” Dashield said. “Once the third and fourth quarter taxes are billed, we would then process any refunds at that point if there are refunds (due) after that billing period.”

Dashield said the first and second quarter are already here so it does not make sense to process refunds for this period. “For the third and fourth quarter, It just makes sense at the end, once we know what the billing is, to apply (the payments) to the billing and then refund any excess,” he said.

Some municipalities are refunding the payments their residents rushed to make before the new year, while other municipalities refused to accept any payments beyond the first two quarters.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Thu 15

Princeton Winter Farmers’ Market

February 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 15

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 15

A Gentleman’s Pursuit: The Commodore’s Greenhouse Opening Reception at Morven Museum and Garden

February 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 15

Choose to Love & Love to Choose

February 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 16

Magic the Gathering at Princeton Learning Cooperative

February 16 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 16

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Cabernet Cabaret **Time Change**

February 16 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 17

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards

February 17 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

The Human Library – Let’s Keep the Conversation Going

February 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

February 17 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Thu 15

Princeton Winter Farmers’ Market

February 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 15

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 15

A Gentleman’s Pursuit: The Commodore’s Greenhouse Opening Reception at Morven Museum and Garden

February 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 15

Choose to Love & Love to Choose

February 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
%d bloggers like this: