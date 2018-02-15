Planet Princeton
Shopping

Rouge to move to Palmer Square

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Local fashion boutique Rouge will move from Hinds Plaza to 45 Palmer Square West next week.

“Rouge has an established following and upscale product that lends perfectly with the offerings of the square,” said Lori Rabon, vice president of Palmer Square.

Rouge is a women’s contemporary clothing boutique that offers collections sourced from around the world. Professional partners from New York also offer styling programs in the home and can help curate and evaluate wardrobes. The boutique is owned by Collie Jennings, who has a background in corporate buying for both Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. She “how-to” tips for different ways to style garments and accessories at her store, which has been in Princeton since 2002.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have found a new home right in the center of the shopping action,” Jennings said. “Although the space is quite different than what we are coming from, the energy and central location of Palmer Square West seemed to feel like the perfect fit for Rouge.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 16

Magic the Gathering at Princeton Learning Cooperative

February 16 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 16

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Cabernet Cabaret **Time Change**

February 16 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 17

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards

February 17 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

Sweet Sourland Farm Tour: Maple Sugaring

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

The Human Library – Let’s Keep the Conversation Going

February 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

February 17 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

Art of Collecting Party at Rago Auctions on Feb. 17

February 17 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 18

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

February 18 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: Exploring Historic Philadelphia

February 18 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

February 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 16

Magic the Gathering at Princeton Learning Cooperative

February 16 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 16

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Cabernet Cabaret **Time Change**

February 16 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 17

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards

February 17 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: