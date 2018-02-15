Rouge to move to Palmer Square

Local fashion boutique Rouge will move from Hinds Plaza to 45 Palmer Square West next week.

“Rouge has an established following and upscale product that lends perfectly with the offerings of the square,” said Lori Rabon, vice president of Palmer Square.

Rouge is a women’s contemporary clothing boutique that offers collections sourced from around the world. Professional partners from New York also offer styling programs in the home and can help curate and evaluate wardrobes. The boutique is owned by Collie Jennings, who has a background in corporate buying for both Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. She “how-to” tips for different ways to style garments and accessories at her store, which has been in Princeton since 2002.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have found a new home right in the center of the shopping action,” Jennings said. “Although the space is quite different than what we are coming from, the energy and central location of Palmer Square West seemed to feel like the perfect fit for Rouge.”