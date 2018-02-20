Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

14-year-old arrested for December homicide of Flemington man

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A 14-year-old Trenton teen was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of a Flemington man.

Briank Ficzko was 40. Police have charged a 14-year-old in the homicide.

The murder took place on Mulberry Street in Trenton in the early evening of Dec. 21. Police received a report about a car accident on the 300 block of Mulberry Street at about 6 p.m. that night. A car had struck a pole and then another vehicle. Police found Brian Ficzko, 40, of Flemington  slumped over in the driver’s seat. He had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, and was pronounced dead a short time later. A U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq, Ficzko’s most recent job before his heath was working as a server at the Bridgewater Diner.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile,  is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. The charges are a result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. The teen is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 21

Getting a Leg Up on Peripheral Artery Disease

February 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 21

Lecture: Christopher Fisher: American Power and Human Rights in the Post-My Lai Era

February 21 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Iran: Changing Perspectives

February 22 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 22

Meet the Council Candidates

February 22 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 22

Starlight Evening with Ryan Speedo Green

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Marijuana: Weeding Out the Truth 2018

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Film: “John Lewis – Get in the Way”

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

“Water Features in the Home Landscape” @ D&R Greenway with Rutgers Master Gardeners

February 22 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 22

Internet Security Presentation

February 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Talk To Me: A Family Night Event presented by HiTOPS Teen Council

February 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 22

PRINCETON BATTLEFELD SOCIETY’S WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY EDUCATIONAL FORUM TO FEATURE HISTORIAN, ED LENGEL

February 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 22

Great Minds Salon with Brad Lawrence

February 22 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 21

Getting a Leg Up on Peripheral Artery Disease

February 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 21

Lecture: Christopher Fisher: American Power and Human Rights in the Post-My Lai Era

February 21 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Iran: Changing Perspectives

February 22 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 22

Meet the Council Candidates

February 22 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 22

Starlight Evening with Ryan Speedo Green

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: