14-year-old arrested for December homicide of Flemington man

A 14-year-old Trenton teen was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of a Flemington man.

The murder took place on Mulberry Street in Trenton in the early evening of Dec. 21. Police received a report about a car accident on the 300 block of Mulberry Street at about 6 p.m. that night. A car had struck a pole and then another vehicle. Police found Brian Ficzko, 40, of Flemington slumped over in the driver’s seat. He had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, and was pronounced dead a short time later. A U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq, Ficzko’s most recent job before his heath was working as a server at the Bridgewater Diner.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. The charges are a result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. The teen is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.