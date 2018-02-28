Pet Rescue of the Week: Johnnie

Meet Johnnie. He is available for foster or adoption at SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals. Johnnie came to SAVE from a rescue in Oklahoma. He is a young , medium-sized, mixed breed dog with beautiful brindle coloring and very soft fur. He is a low rider with short legs and a long body, reminiscent of a corgi or dachshund. Johnnie is a joyful dog and is always smiling. He is looking for an owner who will continue his training and enjoy exercising with him. Johnnie knows sit, look, down, leave it, and drop it. He is a master at fetch and he is currently learning how to roll over. He is a very smart boy who enjoys long walks. Johnnie can be selective about other dogs, but he plays well with puppies and smaller dogs. He is neutered and fully up to date with vaccinations. Additional pictures and videos of Johnnie and other adoptable pets can be found on the SAVE website. Call SAVE at (609) 309-5214 with questions, or visit us at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ 08558.

