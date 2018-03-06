Planet Princeton
Winter storm warning in effect until early Thursday

4 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A winter storm warning is in effect for Central New Jersey from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until 3 a.m. Thursday. About five to eight inches of snow is possible for the Princeton area.

 

Light rain and light snow are expected to start late Tuesday afternoon and evening, then change to mostly snow Tuesday night, continuing Wednesday. Snow could mix with sleet and rain during the day Wednesday near Interstate 95, but will primary fall as a heavy, wet snow with snowfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snow is expected to fall from midday Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour are possible. Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines, causing power outages.

A Winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Travel will be difficult and visibility will be limited on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Stay home if you can. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.  Substantial snow accumulations are expected in the region and road closures are possible.

We will post a list of Wednesday school closures and event cancellations this evening as more information becomes available. Check back at Planetprinceton.com for updates. 

