Less than 500 Mercer County PSE&G customers still without power

PSE&G has restored power to most customers in Mercer County.

More than 1,400 Princeton customers had their power restored on Friday. As of 8:45 p.m., about 75 Princeton customers were still without power.

Across the county, just under 500 PSE&G customers were still without power.

In Montgomery, Hollow Road, Grandview Road and Pin Oak Road are now open. In South Brunswick Miller Road, Broadway Road and Haypress Road are partially closed. About 200 homes in South Brunswick are still without power.

The municipality of Princeton has not issued an update on road closures since 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Lawrence issued a road closure update at noon on Friday. The following roads were still closed at that time:

Rosedale Road – Closed in both directions near the entrance to ETS. Access to Mya Drive via Carter Road. Anything north of ETS driveway can be accessed via Province Line Road. STATUS: PSE&G currently working on site.

Pretty Brook Road – Cleveland Lane closed at Carter Road in Hopewell . Prettybrook Lane can only be accessed via Princeton Township. STATUS: Waiting for PSE&G

Federal City Road -Closed in both directions between Denow Road and Brandon Road. Spring Beauty can be used as detour. STATUS: Waiting for PSE&G

Roxboro Road – Closed in both directions near Fieldboro Drive. Access to Fieldboro Drive from Gainsboro or Lawrence Road. STATUS: Waiting for Verizon/Comcast

Willow Road – Closed at the intersection with Hendrickson Road. Hendrickson open from Lawrence Road side and Willow Road open from Lawrenceville Pennington Road. STATUS: Waiting for PSE&G