Pet Rescue of the Week: Daisy

Meet Daisy! This wiggle worm came to SAVE from a shelter in Houston during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Daisy is a young, exuberant girl who enjoys walks and playtime. She knows several commands, including ‘sit’, ‘look’, and ‘leave it’. Daisy really appreciates meeting new people and she loves to cuddle. Her favorite past time is sleeping on the laps of our volunteers – she even snores. Daisy would do best in a home without cats. If you have any questions about her, please call SAVE at (609) 309-5214 or visit SAVE at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.
Wed 14
Wed 14
The Blues Collection
March 14 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 14
Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li
March 14 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wed 14
A senior thesis exhibition by Jonathan Zong, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts
March 14 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wed 14
Free Medicare Update & Information Session
March 14 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Wed 14
13th Annual Princeton Innovation Forum
March 14 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 14
Arts Council of Princeton Pi Day Activities
March 14 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wed 14
Exploring the Small Farm Dream with Jess Niederer
March 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 14
We are Proud…
March 14 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 15
55+ Breakfast Series – Aging and Fitness
March 15 @ 8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thu 15
Princeton Winter Farmers’ Market
March 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 15
Meet the Council Candidates
March 15 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Joe on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Joe on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Keith Moulton on Complaint filed with civil rights commission alleges that suspensions disproportionately affect students of color and special needs in Princeton
- Cooper11 on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- John Von Neumann on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Vicktoria Tallmadge on Jane consignment shop in Princeton to close in early February