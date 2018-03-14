Planet Princeton
Pet Rescue of the Week: Daisy

3 hours ago
Daisy

Meet Daisy! This wiggle worm came to SAVE from a shelter in Houston during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Daisy is a young, exuberant girl who enjoys walks and playtime. She knows several commands, including ‘sit’, ‘look’, and ‘leave it’. Daisy really appreciates meeting new people and she loves to cuddle. Her favorite past time is sleeping on the laps of our volunteers – she even snores. Daisy would do best in a home without cats.  If you have any questions about her, please call SAVE at (609) 309-5214 or visit SAVE at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.

