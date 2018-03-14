Planet Princeton
Schools

Thousands of area students will walk out of school today to protest gun violence

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Many students at area middle schools and high schools will walk out of their classrooms today as part of a nationwide demonstration against gun violence.

The students will leave their classes for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. a month ago. The event comes 10 days before major protests against gun violence across the country.

Students are scheduled to leave classrooms at 10 a.m. School administrators have been grappling with how to respond to the protests. Some districts have welcomed and supported the walkouts.

In the West Windsor-Plainsoboro school district, superintendent of schools Dave Aderhold, issued a strong statement in support of the students’ rights to protest. The district also posted a schedule of activities at each school. “Based upon conversations between student representatives and building administration, WW-P anticipates a sizeable walkout protest at all four secondary building,” Aderhold wrote last week. At  West Windsor-Plainsboro High North, the scoreboard will countdown the 17 minutes. At the end of the walk at both of the district high schools, several short speeches will be made by students to the student body.

At Princeton High School, students and staff can participate in a peaceful walkout. Following the 17-minute walkout, the school will offer an hour for related service activities, including advocacy, voter registration, class discussions and other student-generated activities. At John Witherspoon Middle School, students and staff can show their support and solidarity for the Parkland community by joining together for a 17-minute walk. The students will form a heart once outside. Students at both schools who choose not to participate in the walkout or service projects can read, reflect or study independently, school officials said.

Students at the Princeton Charter School have also organized a walkout. a teach-in will follow the walkout.

Several hundred students at Princeton University are also participating in the “We call BS: Princeton Rally for Gun Reform” at noon today.

Students, email your walkout photos to editor @ planetprinceton.com or tag us on Instagram @ prinpics. Don’t forget to list which school the photo is from and how the tagline and credit should read. Thanks

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Wed 14

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 14
Wed 14

Spring Clean-up at Princeton Battlefield

March 14 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 14

The Blues Collection

March 14 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 14

Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li

March 14 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wed 14

A senior thesis exhibition by Jonathan Zong, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 14 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wed 14

13th Annual Princeton Innovation Forum

March 14 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 14

Arts Council of Princeton Pi Day Activities

March 14 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wed 14

Exploring the Small Farm Dream with Jess Niederer

March 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 14

We are Proud…

March 14 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 15

55+ Breakfast Series – Aging and Fitness

March 15 @ 8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thu 15

Princeton Winter Farmers’ Market

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 15

Meet the Council Candidates

March 15 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
