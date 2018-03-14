Planet Princeton
Higher Ed

Institute For Advanced Study celebrates construction of new campus building at groundbreaking ceremony

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

The Institute for Advanced Study held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction for the Rubenstein Commons, a new $20 million campus building.

Steven Holl Architects designed the building that will provide space for collaboration among faculty and scholars at the Institute.

“The Rubenstein Commons building underscores the importance and relevance of the Institute’s unique, independent, and cross-disciplinary environment for scholars,” said Institute Director Robbert Dijkgraaf. “This building will provide scholars with new opportunities to question fearlessly, collaborate, discover, and create new lines of inquiry and knowledge that change our understanding of the world.”

The project was made possible by a gift from Institute Trustee David Rubenstein, co-founder and co executive chairman of the Carlyle Group.

“The Institute is a true national treasure, bringing together the greatest minds to solve some of the world’s greatest problems,” Rubenstein said . “I am extremely proud to be associated with the Institute and its quest to make society better.”

The Commons building will be located to the east of Fuld Hall to provide convenient access for resident scholars and short-term visitors, and will feature a conference space, meeting rooms, and a lounge with a cafe. The Commons will also house office space and will be a venue for displaying images and materials that illustrate the Institute’s  history and influence in the world, and its scholarly community through exhibits, images, and archival materials.

“On this special day, we celebrate the Institute’s rich academic history and its inspiring future, and move one step closer to the realization of this important piece of architecture. We hope the new generation of scholars will enjoy the Rubenstein Commons as it brings the community together with inviting spaces,” said Steven Holl.

Founded in 1930, the Institute for Advanced Study is one of the world’s leading centers for theoretical research and intellectual inquiry. Work at the Institute takes place in four schools: historical studies, mathematics, natural sciences, and social science.  Its more than 8,000 former members have held positions of intellectual and scientific leadership throughout the academic world. Thirty-three Nobel Laureates and 41 out of 56 Fields Medalists, as well as many winners of the Wolf and MacArthur prizes, have been affiliated with the Institute.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Wed 14

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 14
Thu 15

55+ Breakfast Series – Aging and Fitness

March 15 @ 8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thu 15

The Blues Collection

March 15 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 15

Princeton Winter Farmers’ Market

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 15

Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thu 15

A senior thesis exhibition by Jonathan Zong, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 15

Meet the Council Candidates

March 15 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 15

Free Circus Performance – Trenton Circus Squad Winter Showcase

March 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 15

The Tenebrae Choir Returns to Princeton University

March 15 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thu 15

Exploring Your Roots Series – Starting Your Family History

March 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 15

We are Proud…

March 15 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 16

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

March 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Wed 14

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 14
Thu 15

55+ Breakfast Series – Aging and Fitness

March 15 @ 8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thu 15

The Blues Collection

March 15 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 15

Princeton Winter Farmers’ Market

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 15

Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: